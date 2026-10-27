Rapidus Partners with Indian Tech Giant on Chip Development

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chipmaker Rapidus Corp. has announced a partnership with India's HCL Technologies Ltd., or HCLTech, to accelerate the development of next-generation semiconductors.

According to the announcement Monday, the two companies have jointly established two development centers in India, which began fully operating the same day.

Through the new facilities, the major Indian information technology firm plans to provide Tokyo-based Rapidus with a range of technologies, including for the designing of photomasks and the development of process design kits, or PDKs, necessary for chip designing.

HCLTech will also foster chip designing experts to help Rapidus meet its future need for human resources.

Rapidus plans to release PDKs in fiscal 2026, with HCLTech participating in the development.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]