U.S. Air Force to Ban BYD Vehicles on Kadena Base in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Air Force’s 18th Wing in Okinawa Prefecture is set to ban automobiles made by Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD Co. from entering the Kadena Air Base in the southernmost Japan prefecture, it has been learned.

Such vehicles could pose an unacceptable risk to personnel and missions of the Kadena-based air wing, its public relations head said of the reason for the measure.

On Friday, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported the ban, noting that EVs can collect information about their surroundings through state-of-the-art sensors and cameras. The ban is apparently aimed at preventing the leak of information about fighter jets, transport aircraft, radar systems and ammunition, as well as various military operations, according to the report.

In June, the U.S. Department of Defense added BYD, along with e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and tech company Baidu Inc., to the list of Chinese companies identified as having ties with China’s People’s Liberation Army.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]