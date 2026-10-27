Bolsonaro Dominates Japan Vote in Brazil Presidential Runoff

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, Oct. 26 (Jiji Press)--In Japan's overseas voting for Brazil's presidential runoff, right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro won 80.08 pct of the valid votes cast, despite being defeated nationwide by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva by 3.58 percentage points.

Following Sunday's runoff election, Bolsonaro criticized the decision to extend voting hours by two hours and said he would seek to have the election annulled.

According to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, about 88,000 Brazilian voters live in Japan, the third-largest number of Brazilian voters abroad, after those in the United States and Portugal.

In voting held in Tokyo and the Japanese cities of Nagoya and Hamamatsu, Bolsonaro received 28,538 votes, while Lula garnered 7,098 votes, or 19.92 pct of the total.

Bolsonaro received 28,538 votes in Tokyo and the central Japan cities of Nagoya and Hamamatsu, while Lula garnered 7,098 votes, or 19.92 pct of the total.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]