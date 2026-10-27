S. Korea's Unification Minister Cancels Japan Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--South Korean Unification Minister Chung Dong-young has canceled his visit to Japan planned this week, it was learned Tuesday.

Sources familiar with Japan-South Korea relations said the cancellation came as Chung, who had sought a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, was unable to arrange one due to factors including her parliamentary schedule.

The South Korean minister had intended to confirm cooperation with Japan at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed eagerness to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in China next month or on other occasions.

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