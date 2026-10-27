GMO Customer Info Exposed after Unauthorized Access

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--GMO Internet Inc. said Tuesday that personal information that is believed to belong to a customer was disclosed by those who conducted unauthorized access to its systems.

According to security company officials and other sources, GMO Internet did not meet a request for a payment by the deadline on noon the same day. The potential attackers claim they will continue to release information daily at noon.

GMO Internet said it will make a special consolation payment of up to 3 million yen to customers if their personal information is exposed.

The company said it maintains its policy of not complying with the attackers' demands and will set up a window on Wednesday to gather information that could help identify the perpetrators. It will offer rewards of up to 1 million dollars, or about 158 million yen, for such information.

To prevent secondary damage, the company is asking the public not to share the disclosed information on social media.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]