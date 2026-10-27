INTERVIEW: New Justice Minister Eager to Legalize Sole Use of Maiden Names

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Justice Minister Takashi Yamashita expressed eagerness in a recent interview to legalize the sole use of maiden names after marriage.

While the details of the planned legislation are "still under consideration," Yamashita said that he will "carefully explain its intentions and the design of the system when a bill is submitted to parliament." He noted that he does not think amendments to the Civil Code or the family register law are necessarily required.

Addressing calls for the introduction of a selective dual surname system for married couples, Yamashita, who doubles as minister for gender equality, stressed that it is a "serious mistake" to think that legalizing the use of maiden names would become unnecessary if such a system were adopted.

"Even among those who do not choose separate surnames, there is a natural desire to continue using their long-familiar maiden names in social life," the minister said. "The issue of a selective dual surname system and that of establishing a legal basis for the use of maiden names are separate issues."

Asked about concerns that changing surnames upon marriage can result in a loss of personal identity, Yamashita said that he understands and shares such concerns.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]