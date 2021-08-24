Explaining the Paralympics : Archery

Tokyo 2020 Games Overview

Newsfrom Japan

Two types of bows are used: general recurve bows and compound bows, which require only minimal strength to pull due to the mechanical pulleys at the top and bottom tips. Athletes compete in three categories: W1 class athletes with severe physical impairment who compete in a wheelchair, those who use general recurve bows, and those who use compound bows. W1 class athletes may use either type of bow, and all athletes are allowed to adjust their equipment as necessary depending on their type and degree of impairment. There are individual matches for men and women, and mixed matches for teams of one man, one woman each.

© Jiji Press Ltd. All Rights Reserved.