Explaining the Paralympics: Athletics

Athletics includes the categories track, field, and marathon. Athletes wear equipment such as artificial arms and legs according to the characteristics of their impairment, and in the wheelchair events, special lightweight vehicles called “racers” are used. The visually impaired are accompanied by a guide runner, and in the jumping and throwing events, a “caller” assists the athletes by providing vocal guidance or clapping their hands. The “club throw,” which is only seen at the Paralympics, involves throwing a wooden stick about 40 centimeters long and similar to a bowling pin with either hand.

