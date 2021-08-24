Explaining the Paralympics: Badminton

Tokyo 2020 Games Overview

Badminton debuts as an official event at the Tokyo Paralympics. There are six classes of competition, divided by the type and degree of impairment in both standing and wheelchair categories. All classes have matches consisting of the best of 3 games, with 21 points needed to win a game. Rackets, shuttles, and net heights are the same as for the Olympics, but the singles games for the wheelchair and severe lower limb impairment standing classes are played on courts half the size of the usual badminton court. In the wheelchair class, shuttles landing in the area near the net are counted as out.

