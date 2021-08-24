Explaining the Paralympics: Boccia

Tokyo 2020 Games Overview

Boccia is a mixed-gender sport. It resembles curling and was developed for athletes with severe cerebral palsy or similar level limb dysfunction. A white target ball known as the “jack ball” is thrown into a court and then two teams take turns throwing or rolling red or blue balls to get as close as possible to the jack ball. Athletes who cannot use their hands can use a ramp-like device resembling a slide. After measuring direction and distance, the athlete directs an assistant to adjust the angle or slope of the ramp and then rolls the ball.

