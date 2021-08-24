Explaining the Paralympics: Canoe Sprint

Tokyo 2020 Games Overview

This event was introduced at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics. There is a kayak division using a kayak propelled by a double-blade paddle, and a va’a division using an outrigger canoe with a second pontoon as a support float and a single-blade paddle on one side. In both divisions, athletes must sprint 200 meters in their craft. The va’a division is new to the Paralympics.

