Tokyo 2020 Games Overview

Explaining the Paralympics: Canoe Sprint

Sports Tokyo 2020

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

This event was introduced at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics. There is a kayak division using a kayak propelled by a double-blade paddle, and a va’a division using an outrigger canoe with a second pontoon as a support float and a single-blade paddle on one side. In both divisions, athletes must sprint 200 meters in their craft. The va’a division is new to the Paralympics.

© Jiji Press Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Jiji Press Paralympics Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020 Games Overview Canoe Sprint