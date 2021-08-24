Explaining the Paralympics: Equestrian
Dressage is the only event open to those with trunk and limb or visual impairments. Men and women compete together. There are five classes according to type and degree of impairment and events for individuals and groups of three (with music). Five judges evaluate performances based on such factors as accuracy and the unity of rider and horse.
