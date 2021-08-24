Explaining the Paralympics: Football 5-a-side

Tokyo 2020 Games Overview

This sport for visually impaired athletes is also known as blind soccer. It is carried out on a futsal-size pitch fenced in on two sides. A game consists of two halves of 20 minutes each. Players may touch the fences to confirm their position or bounce the ball off a fence to make a pass. Other than the goalkeeper, field players all wear blindfolds and depend on the sound of the bells inside the ball, shouted instructions from a guide situated behind the goal, and the voices of the goalkeepers to make their plays. When charging to tackle an opponent who has the ball, players are required to shout Voy! (Spanish for “go”).

