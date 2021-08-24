Explaining the Paralympics: Football 5-a-side
Newsfrom JapanSports Tokyo 2020
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
This sport for visually impaired athletes is also known as blind soccer. It is carried out on a futsal-size pitch fenced in on two sides. A game consists of two halves of 20 minutes each. Players may touch the fences to confirm their position or bounce the ball off a fence to make a pass. Other than the goalkeeper, field players all wear blindfolds and depend on the sound of the bells inside the ball, shouted instructions from a guide situated behind the goal, and the voices of the goalkeepers to make their plays. When charging to tackle an opponent who has the ball, players are required to shout Voy! (Spanish for “go”).
© Jiji Press Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Jiji Press Paralympics Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020 Games Overview Football 5-a-side