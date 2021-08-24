Explaining the Paralympics: Goalball

Tokyo 2020 Games Overview

This is a competitive game played with three visually impaired players per team. All players play blindfolded regardless of their degree of visual impairment. Points are scored by throwing a basketball-size ball with a bell inside it at the opposing team’s goal on a playing area the size of a volleyball court. Relying on the sound of the bell inside the ball, defending players throw themselves in front of the goal to keep the ball out. A game consists of two 12-minute sessions. Spectators are required to watch quietly as the players play by the sound of the bell.

© Jiji Press Ltd. All Rights Reserved.