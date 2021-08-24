Explaining the Paralympics: Jūdō
Although this is a competition for the visually impaired, it is not based on the degree of visual impairment, but on weight, with seven classes for men and six classes for women. A match starts when the referee gives a signal to the contestants who are waiting in a grappling position. Should the contestants move away from each other, they are returned to their starting positions. Since the contestants will always be in a grappling position, they vie from the start to secure points through waza techniques.
