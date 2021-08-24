Explaining the Paralympics: Powerlifting

Tokyo 2020 Games Overview

This event is for athletes with lower limb impairments. Contestants lie on a bench, lift a barbell from its rack, hold still, and at the referee’s signal bring the barbell down to their chest and then back up. Three judges use red and white flags to signal if the contestant has been successful. Two white flags means a successful lift and a recognized record. Each contestant may make three attempts, and the one who successfully lifts the heaviest barbell is declared the winner. At the Tokyo Paralympics, the athletes compete in 10 different weight categories for both men and women.

© Jiji Press Ltd. All Rights Reserved.