Explaining the Paralympics: Rowing

A competition for both physically and visually impaired athletes, rowing was first introduced in the 2008 Beijing Paralympics. There are three categories of events: single scull for one person, double scull for rowing pairs, and the coxed four, a four-rower scull led by a coxswain who may be a non-impaired person. Except for the single scull, the events are mixed gender. The course that had been 1,000 meters at the Rio de Janerio Paralympics has been changed for the Tokyo Paralympics to 2,000 meters, the same length as the Olympic rowing course.

