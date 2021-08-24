Explaining the Paralympics: Sitting Volleyball

Tokyo 2020 Games Overview

Volleyball is played between teams of six players who must keep their torso in contact with the floor when playing the ball. The court is smaller than usual (10 meters long, 6 meters wide) and the net is lower (115 centimeters for men, 105 centimeters for women). Players may not raise their torso off the floor when playing the ball for serves, spikes, and blocks, but in defensive play, brief loss of contact with the court is permitted. Blocking serves is also allowed.

