Explaining the Paralympics: Swimming

Tokyo 2020 Games Overview

Newsfrom Japan

The rules are based on regular Olympic events, but there are some modifications depending upon athlete impairment. Athletes who are visually impaired are permitted to have an assistant, or tapper, who taps the athlete’s body with a stick as he or she approaches a turn or the finish of the race. Athletes can start in the water if they have difficulty making a diving start, for example, due to lower body impairment. Athletes compete in different events depending on the nature and degree of their impairment and motor skills.

© Jiji Press Ltd. All Rights Reserved.