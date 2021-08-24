Explaining the Paralympics: Taekwondo

Tokyo 2020 Games Overview

Taekwondo is a new Paralympic sport at Tokyo 2020. Competition is open to athletes with upper limb impairments. Matches use the same octagonal court as Olympic competition, in three 2-minute rounds with 1-minute breaks. Athletes wear head and electronic trunk protectors, mouthpieces, and gloves for safety. Men and women compete in three weight classes. Only kicks to the trunk are valid—kicks to the head are not permitted. Two points are awarded for a valid kick, 3 points for a kick with a 180-degree turn, and 4 points for a spinning kick with a 360-degree turn.

