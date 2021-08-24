Explaining the Paralympics: Triathlon

Tokyo 2020 Games Overview

Newsfrom Japan

The sport debuted at the 2016 Rio Games. Athletes compete in three broad categories—seated, standing, or visual impairment—over half of the Olympic distances: a 750-meter swim, 20 kilometers of cycling and a 5-kilometer run. In the seated class, athletes use a handcycle for cycling. Athletes in the visual impairment class are accompanied by a guide of the same gender. The speed of the transition phases is a key challenge of competition.

© Jiji Press Ltd. All Rights Reserved.