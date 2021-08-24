Explaining the Paralympics: Wheelchair Basketball
The court size, basket height, team size, and other rules are similar to Olympic basketball. Players are assigned a point value according to functional ability, in 8 classes, from 1.0 for a player with the least physical function through to 4.5 for the most physical function. The 5 players on court are allowed a maximum of 14 points. The skillful operation of the wheelchairs, speedy passes, and fierce competition make this event a Paralympic fan favorite. Athletes with serious impairments often specialize in defense, while other team members screen, pass, and shoot on the offensive end.
