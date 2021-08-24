Explaining the Paralympics: Wheelchair Tennis

Tokyo 2020 Games Overview

Matches are played to the best of 3 sets. Play is on a regular court with unmodified equipment, but the ball is allowed to bounce twice. Because wheelchairs cannot move side to side, athletes display their “chairwork” prowess in pivoting swiftly and maneuvering the chair.

Players must have a physical impairment in one or both lower limbs for the men’s and women’s singles and doubles. There are also quad singles and mixed doubles events, for players with an impairment in three or more limbs. Quad players are allowed use of a powerchair, taping of the racket to their arm, or other adjustments depending on the degree of their impairment.

