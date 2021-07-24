JO-2020/Gymnastique: la star japonaise Kohei Uchimura éliminé en qualifications de la barre fixe

Actualités

Tokyo, Japon | AFP

Japanese gymnastics star Kohei Uchimura crashed out of the Tokyo Olympics on day one Saturday when he was eliminated from the horizontal bars competition and didn’t compete in the parallel bars.

The all-around 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion, who has said he will retire after these Games, lost his grip during his horizontal bars routine and failed to make next week’s final.

