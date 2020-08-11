Record High Temperatures in Japan

Record High Temperatures in JapanSociety
After a long rainy season in 2020, Japan has entered the hottest part of the year. On August 10, numerous locations across Japan reported highs of 38º Celsius or more. Of the 921 observation points nationwide, 177 recorded temperatures of 35º or more on August 10, the highest figure to date in 2020.
On August 11, with further sweltering temperatures expected, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a heatstroke alert for eight prefectures including Tokyo, Saitama, and Yamanashi. As of 1:00 pm, the city of Isesaki, Gunma, marked a temperature of 40.1º, Japan’s highest for the year to date. The JMA calls for preventative measures such as avoiding unnecessary trips outside, using air conditioning, and drinking fluids even when not feeling thirsty.
JMA figures show that the highest temperature in Japan in accurately recorded history was 41.1º in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture. However, of the 18 times the mercury rose to 40.6º or higher, 7 were in Gifu Prefecture, and 4 in the city of Tajimi there.
Highest Temperatures on Record in Japan
|Degrees Celsius
|Location
|Date
|41.1
|Kumagaya, Saitama
|July 23, 2018
|41.0
|Mino, Gifu
|August 8, 2018
|Gero, Gifu
|August 6, 2018
|Shimanto, Kōchi
|August 12, 2013
|40.9
|Tajimi, Gifu
|August 16, 2007
|Kumagaya, Saitama
|August 16, 2007
|40.8
|Tainai, Niigata
|August 23, 2018
|Ōme, Tokyo
|July 23, 2018
|Tajimi, Gifu
|August 17, 2007
|Yamagata, Yamagata
|July 25, 1933
|40.7
|Tajimi, Gifu
|July 23, 2018
|Tajimi, Gifu
|July 18, 2018
|Kōfu, Yamanashi
|August 10, 2013
|40.6
|Nagaoka, Niigata
|August 15, 2019
|Mino, Gifu
|July 18, 2018
|Kōfu, Yamanashi
|August 11, 2013
|Katsuragi, Wakayama
|August 8, 1994
|Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
|August 4, 1994
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: © Pixta.)