Record High Temperatures in Japan

Japan’s highest recorded temperature to date was 41.1º in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, in 2018.

After a long rainy season in 2020, Japan has entered the hottest part of the year. On August 10, numerous locations across Japan reported highs of 38º Celsius or more. Of the 921 observation points nationwide, 177 recorded temperatures of 35º or more on August 10, the highest figure to date in 2020.

On August 11, with further sweltering temperatures expected, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a heatstroke alert for eight prefectures including Tokyo, Saitama, and Yamanashi. As of 1:00 pm, the city of Isesaki, Gunma, marked a temperature of 40.1º, Japan’s highest for the year to date. The JMA calls for preventative measures such as avoiding unnecessary trips outside, using air conditioning, and drinking fluids even when not feeling thirsty.

JMA figures show that the highest temperature in Japan in accurately recorded history was 41.1º in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture. However, of the 18 times the mercury rose to 40.6º or higher, 7 were in Gifu Prefecture, and 4 in the city of Tajimi there.

Highest Temperatures on Record in Japan

Degrees Celsius Location Date 41.1 Kumagaya, Saitama July 23, 2018 41.0 Mino, Gifu August 8, 2018 Gero, Gifu August 6, 2018 Shimanto, Kōchi August 12, 2013 40.9 Tajimi, Gifu August 16, 2007 Kumagaya, Saitama August 16, 2007 40.8 Tainai, Niigata August 23, 2018 Ōme, Tokyo July 23, 2018 Tajimi, Gifu August 17, 2007 Yamagata, Yamagata July 25, 1933 40.7 Tajimi, Gifu July 23, 2018 Tajimi, Gifu July 18, 2018 Kōfu, Yamanashi August 10, 2013 40.6 Nagaoka, Niigata August 15, 2019 Mino, Gifu July 18, 2018 Kōfu, Yamanashi August 11, 2013 Katsuragi, Wakayama August 8, 1994 Hamamatsu, Shizuoka August 4, 1994

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: © Pixta.)