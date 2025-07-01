Cultural Snapshots

The climbing season for Mount Fuji typically begins on July 1 each year.

Taking On Japan’s Tallest Peak

Mount Fuji is Japan’s tallest mountain, rising 3,776 meters above sea level. In 2013, it was registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site for its status as a “sacred place and source of artistic inspiration.”

The Mount Fuji climbing season typically begins on July 1 and runs to early September. As a symbol of Japan, the peak attracts large numbers of climbers, and to help prevent overcrowding, an entrance fee of ¥4,000 was introduced in 2025. Many visitors attempt to climb through the night to reach the summit by sunrise, but as a safety measure against such “bullet climbing,” it will not be possible to pass beyond the fifth station of all four trails up the mountain from two in the afternoon until three in the morning.

In 2025, the Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi Prefecture side opens on July 1, while trails from Shizuoka Prefecture open on July 10.

