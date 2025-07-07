Tanzaku: Making Tanabata Wishes on Colorful Paper

Cultural Snapshots

At the Tanabata festival on July 7, people in Japan may make wishes by writing them on brightly colored tanzaku paper, and hanging them from bamboo branches.

Make a Wish

Long, narrow strips of colorful paper known as tanzaku are one of the symbols of the Tanabata festival on July 7 each year. People write their wishes on the paper and hang them on bamboo branches. Children may yearn for a new toy, success in their studies, or improvement in their favorite sport, while adults’ hopes may center on work or romance.

A custom of writing prayers on strips of colored paper and tying them to bamboo grass emerged around the Edo period (1603–1868). The paper typically comes in five colors: green, red, yellow, white, and purple. These are based on colors associated with the five elements in Chinese cosmology​ (wood, fire, earth, metal, and water), except that the original black connected with water is not considered lucky in Japan and was replaced with purple.

Some people follow the tradition of hanging up tanzaku the day before, and taking them down during Tanabata. However, public displays may be in place for several weeks leading up to the festival.



(© Pixta)

(Originally written in English. Banner photo: A child’s wish to become a magician. © Pixta.)