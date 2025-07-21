Japan’s Three Scenic Views

Cultural Snapshots

The Three Scenic Views have been recognized as Japan’s greatest beauty spots since the seventeenth century.

Beauty Spots

The Three Scenic Views, which consist of Miyajima, Amanohashidate, and Matsushima Bay, are traditionally considered to be Japan’s most beautiful locations. They were originally selected by the seventeenth-century Confucian scholar Hayashi Gahō.

The island of Miyajima in Hiroshima Prefecture is famous as the location of Itsukushima Shrine with its famed torii gate that, half-submerged at high tide, makes the main building of the shrine appear to float on the water. It is also known for its autumn colors.



(© Pixta)

Amanohashidate in the north of Kyoto Prefecture is a narrow sandbar covered in pine trees. Its name can be interpreted as “Bridge to Heaven”; some legends describe it as a toppled ladder once used by the gods themselves to ascend into the clouds.



(© Pixta)

Miyagi Prefecture’s Matsushima Bay is celebrated for the spectacular views of its hundreds of islands. Their features change dramatically depending on where visitors are standing, with there being four famous traditional viewpoints.



(© Pixta)

Along with the Three Scenic Views, Japan has a number of other famous threes, including three great gardens and three major night views.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)