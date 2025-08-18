Stamp Rallies: Exploring and Collecting

Cultural Snapshots

Stamp rallies are a popular activity in Japan where the aim is to collect ink stamps from different locations on a sheet of paper or in a booklet. For instance, a tourism campaign might encourage people to travel around to different train stations or tourist spots to gather stamps, giving participants the pleasure of exploring the area and a sense of satisfaction from filling out their booklets. Organizers of events also enjoy the benefit of increased visitors at the locations involved.

According to the stamp manufacturer Shachihata, a stamp rally at the 1970 Osaka Expo kicked off the craze for these events in Japan. Rail-based rallies were initially most popular and are still common, but smaller, on-foot versions have gained in prominence. The spread of smartphones has also given rise to digital stamp rallies, which challenge participants to track down and scan QR codes to receive virtual stamps.

Many events offer small prizes to participants who fill up their booklets or collect a fixed number of stamps.

