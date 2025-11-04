Irori: Traditional Japanese Sunken Hearths

Cultural Snapshots

Sunken hearths known as irori were the center of activity in traditional Japanese houses, serving to heat homes and cook meals.

Gather Around the Fire

An irori is a traditional sunken hearth that was once common in Japanese homes. It was used for heating and cooking, with a pothook called a jizaikagi suspended over the hearth that could be used to raise or lower a pot or kettle. The fire also provided some light to brighten up the surrounding space.

Irori are still found today in many preserved buildings, including older minshuku lodgings, which are generally more basic than the better-known ryokan inns. Gathering around the cozy warmth of a sunken hearth, visitors can enjoy experiencing what was once a social center of many homes.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)