Kintarō: A Japanese Folk Hero Famed for His Strength

Kintarō, Japan’s legendary “golden boy,” is a beloved folk hero with superhuman strength. He symbolizes health and is celebrated during Children’s Day.

A Young Powerhouse

Kintarō is a Japanese folk hero famed for his great strength, even from a very young age. He is often depicted as a child carrying an ax and wearing a red apron printed with the character for “gold” (金), which is the “Kin” at the start of his name. In the tale, Kintarō grows up playing with the animals of Mount Ashigara, a peak that straddles present-day Kanagawa and Shizuoka Prefectures, with his strength being such that he is able to wrestle bears and win.

Kintarō is said to have grown up to become the samurai Sakata no Kintoki, one of four retainers of the powerful warrior Minamoto no Yorimitsu, and is connected with legends of quelling monsters.

Dolls of Kintarō are traditionally displayed as a symbol of health and strength during the Boys’ Day festival on May 5, now celebrated as the national holiday Children’s Day.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)