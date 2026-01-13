Yōkan: A Traditional Japanese Confectionery

Cultural Snapshots

Yōkan is a thick, jelly-like traditional confectionery. Made with sweet adzuki bean paste, it comes in a variety of forms.

Simplicity and Versatility

Yōkan is a confectionery with a long history in Japan, with its simplicity and versatility making it one of the nation’s most popular sweets. The standard variety is neriyōkan, a dense, jelly-like concoction made with an (adzuki bean paste), sugar, water, and kanten, a thickening agent derived from boiling tengusa seaweed.

Mizuyōkan, a lighter variation often served chilled in summer, is prepared using more water (mizu in Japanese) and less kanten. Another popular type is mushiyōkan, a steamed variety thickened with wheat flour or arrowroot powder and typically containing candied chestnuts.



Mizuyōkan. (© Pixta)



Mushiyōkan with candied chestnuts. (© Pixta)

