Nara Park: Wild Deer, Religious Sites, and Cherry Blossoms

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

Nara Park is the sprawling home to wild deer, major religious sites, and many varieties of cherry trees.

Charming Wild Deer

Nara Park is one of the traditional sightseeing spots in the ancient city of Nara. Spanning 660 hectares, the sprawling park is well known among international visitors for its population of wild deer, which first established themselves in the area more than a millennium ago.

The park includes religious sites like the Buddhist temple Tōdaiji and the Shintō shrine Kasuga Taisha, which are part of the Historic Monuments of Ancient Nara UNESCO World Heritage Site, and cultural landmarks like the Nara National Museum. The deer are considered messengers of the gods enshrined at Kasuga Taisha and enjoy protection as natural national treasures.

Nara Park also boasts some 1,700 cherry trees, with the many different varieties of sakura allowing for an extended blossom-viewing season lasting from late March to late April each year.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)