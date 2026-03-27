Hakama: Japan’s Traditional Pleated Trousers

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

Hakama are traditional, skirtlike trousers that are worn by both men and women in Japan, often on formal occasions.

Associated with Education for Women

Hakama are pleated, skirtlike trousers worn over a kimono, as part of a traditional Japanese outfit. Historically, they have been worn by both men and women, although they fell out of fashion for women in the Edo period (1603–1868). As Japan modernized in the Meiji era (1868–1912), hakama became part of the uniform for female students, and this association with education means that they are still commonly worn today by young women at graduation ceremonies.



(© Pixta)

If a couple chooses to wear Japanese attire at their wedding, the groom will most typically wear a black-and-white striped hakama with a black haori jacket. The hakama is also standard for various types of martial arts, such as kendō and kyūdō.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo: Archers wear hakama during kyūdō practice. © PhotoAC.)