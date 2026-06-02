Tabi: Japan’s Traditional Split-Toe Socks

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

Tabi socks combine elegance and practicality when wearing traditional Japanese clothing.

White for Formal Occasions

Tabi are traditional Japanese socks. The separation between the big toe and the rest of the foot makes them suited for footwear like geta and zōri that have a central thong. Leather tabi were the norm early on, but cotton became the dominant material in the Edo period (1603–1868). Tabi may be fastened at the back with metal clasps called kohaze, with white varieties being most commonly worn, especially on formal occasions.

Jikatabi are a sturdy rubber-soled variant with the same distinctive split-toe shape that are worn as shoes. They are often used by the likes of construction workers and gardeners as tough, flexible footwear that provide firm footing.



(© Pixta)

(Originally written in English. Banner image © Pixta.)