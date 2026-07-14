Kazoedoshi: Japan’s Traditional Way of Counting People’s Ages

Cultural Snapshots

Guideto Japan

Before celebrating birthdays became the norm, kazoedoshi was the traditional way of counting one’s age in Japan.

Older at New Year

In Japan, kazoedoshi is the traditional way of talking about people’s ages. According to the system, also found elsewhere in East Asia, everyone added one year to their age at New Year, instead of on the day they were born. Babies were also considered to be one at birth, so a newborn might quickly get to two, if born late in the year.

With modernization from the nineteenth century, the custom gradually faded, although laws in 1902 and 1950 that encouraged people to stop using kazoedoshi indicate its persistence. It is still used by some today to decide the timing of Shichi-Go-San ceremonies for children aged seven, five, or three; kanreki celebrations for people at 60, as well as other age milestones; and yakudoshi, or ages considered to be unlucky.

(Originally written in English. Banner photo © Pixta.)