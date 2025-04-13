Exploring Expo 2025

Guideto Japan

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai kicks off on April 13, 2025, to run for a half-year through October 13. Below we take a look at the main facilities, national pavilions, and attractions of the all-new World Expo.

On April 13, 2025, Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai begins. The latest World Expo, and the first to be held in Japan since the Aichi event in 2005, welcomes 158 countries and regions, along with 7 international organizations, as participants. Their pavilions, displays, and hosted events are arranged in line with the overarching Expo theme, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” while focusing on the history, culture, industry, and much more of each participating party.

The seaside venue in Japan’s western city of Osaka, which hosts this year’s Expo, is built around the Grand Ring as its core facility. A number of zones inside and around this central ring are home to pavilions operated by national and multinational participants, alongside signature pavilions crafted to entertain and extend understanding of various issues affecting all of humanity.

Nippon.com will be adding articles to this section to introduce all the topics below, so check back for updates.

Main Facilities



The outer wall of the Grand Ring, the defining architectural piece of Expo 2025. (© Nippon.com)

These are the defining features of the Expo 2025 site as a whole: the Grand Ring, a massive wooden structure achieved with both modern and traditional Japanese construction techniques; the “Shining Hat” Expo Hall, with its shining golden roof atop striking rough walls; and the “Ray Garden,” the National Day Hall where events will take place celebrating the participating countries and regions in turn.

Signature Pavilions



The Null2 pavilion, one of the eight key thematic installations at the Expo. (© Nippon.com)

These pavilions have been designed by eight leading Japanese creators chosen from a range of fields. The thematic projects embodied in their works illuminate various aspects of our lives on Planet Earth.

Better Co-Being: Resonance of Lives

Future of Life: Amplification of Lives

Playground of Life: Jellyfish Pavilion (Invigorating Lives)

Null 2 : Forging Lives

: Forging Lives Dynamic Equilibrium of Life: Quest of Life

Live Earth Journey: Totality of Life

Earth Mart: Cycle of Lives

Dialogue Theater: Sign of Life (Embracing Lives)

Official Participants’ Pavilions



The area inside the Grand Ring is home to the national and regional pavilions of the Expo’s participants. (© Nippon.com)

Participants at Expo 2025 include national and regional representatives, as well as Japanese national and local governments and a range of other groups. Below we introduce some of the main stand-alone pavilions offering entertainment and educational experiences to visitors.

National, Regional, and International Pavilions

Australia Pavilion

Austria Pavilion

Azerbaijan Pavilion

Bahrain Pavilion

Baltic Pavilion (Latvia, Lithuania)

Belgian Pavilion

Bulgaria Pavilion

Canada Pavilion

Chile Pavilion

China Pavilion

Colombia Pavilion

Czechia Pavilion

France Pavilion

Germany Pavilion

Hungary Pavilion

India Pavilion

Indonesia Pavilion

Ireland Pavilion

Italy Pavilion, also hosting the Holy See

Jordan Pavilion

Korea Pavilion

Kuwait Pavilion

Luxembourg Pavilion

Malaysia Pavilion

Malta Pavilion

Monaco Pavilion

Nepal Pavilion

Netherlands Pavilion

Nordic Pavilion (Iceland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland)

Oman Pavilion

Philippines Pavilion

Poland Pavilion

Portugal Pavilion

Qatar Pavilion

Romania Pavilion

Saudi Arabia Pavilion

Serbian Pavilion

Singapore Pavilion

Spain Pavilion

Switzerland Pavilion

Thailand Pavilion

Turkey Pavilion

Turkmenistan Pavilion

Uzbekistan Pavilion

UAE Pavilion

UK Pavilion

USA Pavilion

European Union Pavilion

International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement Pavilion

United Nations Pavilion

Domestic Pavilions



The Japan Pavilion at Expo 2025. (© Nippon.com)

Japan Pavilion

Women’s Pavilion

Osaka Healthcare Pavilion

Kansai Pavilion

Private-Sector Pavilions

Blue Ocean Dome

Electric Power Pavilion, “Eggs of Possibilities”

Gas Pavilion Obake Wonderland

Gundam Next Future Pavilion

Iida Group x Osaka Metropolitan University Joint Pavilion

Mitsubishi Pavilion

NTT Pavilion

ORA Gaishoku Pavilion, “Utage”

Panasonic Group Pavilion, “The Land of Nomo”

Pasona Natureverse

Sumitomo Pavilion

Tech World

Yoshimoto Pavilion, “Waraii Myraii”



A drone show in the sky over the Grand Ring. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Banner photo: Myaku-Myaku, the official character for Osaka Expo 2025. © Nippon.com.)