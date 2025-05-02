Singapore Pavilion: Where Dreams take Shape

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Guideto Japan

A look at the Singapore pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

An Island Nation with Big Dreams

The symbol of the Singapore Pavilion is the 17-meter tall, bright red Dream Sphere. It was inspired by Japan’s tradition of ema, votive tablets that people inscribe with wishes and dreams, and is lined with 17,000 recyclable aluminum discs.

The exhibits here use paper craft, electric music boxes, and more to tell the inspiring story of Singapore, a tiny island nation with big dreams. There is also a cafe and merchandise shop.

The Singapore pavilion is located in the Saving Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Singapore marks its national day on Sunday, August 24, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The Singapore Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)