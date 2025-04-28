Portugal Pavilion: Ocean, The Blue Dialogue

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

Interfacing with the Ocean Through Architecture, Exhibits, and Cuisine

The theme of the pavilion is “Ocean, The Blue Dialogue.” Designed by world-renowned Japanese architect Kuma Kengo, the facility’s interior and exterior feature innumerable dangling ropes, expressing the colors and waves of the sea.

Exhibits focus on Portugal’s ocean conservation efforts and on the nearly five centuries of relations between Portugal and Japan, beginning with the so-called Nanban (foreign barbarian) trade. Visitors can enjoy a simulated undersea visual and aural experience.

A restaurant serves Portuguese cuisine featuring seafood from Kansai. Various events will be staged in the pavilion’s multipurpose space.

The Portuguese pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Portugal marks its national day on Monday, May 5, at the Expo National Day Hall.



(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)