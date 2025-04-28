Malta Pavilion: Catch the Wave, Catch the Opportunity

Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai

A look at the Malta pavilion at the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

Nineteenth-Century Gifts Return to Japan for a Visit

Entry to the pavilion of Mediterranean island nation Malta is through a giant monitor wall depicting a “temporal gateway.” The imagery displayed creates the illusion of an ancient limestone wall. After passing into the pavilion, an immersive experience fusing ancient aesthetics and cutting-edge technology awaits visitors.

A highlight is samurai armor taken to Malta by a Japanese delegation in the late Edo period (1603–1868). The First Japanese embassy to Europe, which included Keiō University’s founder Fukuzawa Yukichi and others, donated armor to Malta during their visit. It was rediscovered in Malta’s armory in 2015. There were three pieces in total, recently restored, one of which will be displayed at the Expo, representing the long relationship between Malta and Japan.

Maltese cuisine will be served at the pavilion’s outdoor terrace.

The Maltese pavilion is located in the Empowering Lives zone. (See the official map for details.) Malta marks its national day on Thursday, July 17, at the Expo National Day Hall.



The Malta Pavilion. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Uchiyama Ken’ichi and Nippon.com. Photographic assistance by Kuroiwa Masakazu of 96-Box. Banner photo © Nippon.com.)