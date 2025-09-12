Respect for the Aged Day (Japan’s National Holidays)

Guideto Japan

Respect for the Aged Day is a national holiday in Japan celebrating longevity that takes place on the third Monday in September.

It Started with a Single Village

The holiday had its beginnings in a village in Hyōgo Prefecture called Nomadani (now part of the municipality of Taka). On September 15, 1947, shortly after the end of World War II, the mayor hosted a dinner with entertainment for older residents as a way of honoring a generation of parents who suffered the emotional toll of sending their children to war.

The following year, Nomadani independently declared the day a holiday. September 15 falls in the agricultural off-season when the weather is becoming cooler. The idea spread, and in 1966 Respect for the Aged Day became a national holiday. In 2003, the date was changed to the third Monday in September to ensure there is a three-day weekend.

World-Leading Life Expectancy



A woman wears a traditional red vest and cap on her sixtieth birthday. (© Pixta)

Japan enjoys one of the highest life expectancies in the world. These days, many people remain healthy into their eighties, but 60 is still an important milestone. In the past, it was common to celebrate longevity with a gift of a red chanchanko vest and cap, believed to ward off evil spirits.

On Respect for the Aged Day, local bodies around Japan hold events aimed at senior citizens to celebrate longevity. Families use the opportunity to take elderly relatives on holiday, give them presents, and hope that they will live even longer.

