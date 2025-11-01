Culture Day (Japan’s National Holidays)

Guideto Japan

Japan’s Culture Day national holiday takes place on November 3 each year. Activities include presentations of the Order of Culture to people who have made outstanding contributions.

Cultural Contributions

November 3 is Culture Day, and around this time cultural and artistic events are held across Japan.

Originally, this date was a national holiday marking the birthday of Emperor Meiji, a central figure in the building of modern Japan in the Meiji era (1868–1912). After World War II, on November 3, 1946, Japan’s new Constitution was proclaimed, emphasizing peace and culture; two years later the holiday was renamed Culture Day in commemoration.

Emperor Meiji is also remembered for showing his cultural side in a deep appreciation of traditional Japanese poetry, having composed more than 93,000 waka poems during his lifetime.

On Culture Day, the Order of Culture is presented to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the advancement of culture in fields such as the arts, science, and technology. The award ceremony is held at the Imperial Palace, where the emperor personally presents the honor to recipients.

Past recipients include novelist Kawabata Yasunari (1961), film director Kurosawa Akira (1985), and stem cell researcher Professor Yamanaka Shin’ya (2012). Not all are from Japan. In 1969, Neil Armstrong and the other Apollo 11 astronauts who achieved the first successful moon landing also received the award.



Film director Kurosawa Akira on set. (© Jiji)

Around Culture Day, the government, local authorities, and private organizations host art festivals, concerts, and exhibitions throughout the country. Many museums and art galleries hold special events or offer free admission.

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)