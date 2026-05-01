Constitution Memorial Day (Japan’s National Holidays)　

Guideto Japan

Held on May 3 each year, Japan’s Constitution Memorial Day commemorates the enactment of the country’s postwar constitution in 1947.

Constitution Memorial Day commemorates the enactment of Japan’s postwar constitution on May 3, 1947. It was officially designated a national holiday in 1948.

Rallies and Symposia Held Nationwide

Each year on Constitution Memorial Day, groups supporting the present document and those who wish to revise it hold rallies and symposia across the country, engaging in ongoing debates about the constitution and Japan’s future direction. Supporters of the current constitution emphasize its identity as a “peace constitution,” particularly Article 9, which renounces war and the maintenance of war potential. In contrast, those advocating revision call for the writing of an “independent constitution,” based on the fact that the current constitution was enacted under US occupation, including explicit recognition of the right to self-defense and amendments to Article 9. Newspapers nationwide also traditionally publish special features on the day, covering topics such as constitutional revision and the significance of the current charter.

During the postwar drafting process, the Japanese government initially considered designating November 3, the birthday of Emperor Meiji, as Constitution Memorial Day. However, the General Headquarters of the Supreme Commander for the Allied Powers objected to linking Emperor Meiji with the new constitution. As a result, May 3, the date the constitution came into force, was chosen instead, with the purpose of commemorating the implementation of the Constitution of Japan and expressing hope for the nation’s growth.

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: The National Diet Building in Tokyo. © Pixta.)