Reliving the Olympics with a National Stadium Tour
An Athlete’s View of the Olympic and Paralympic Main Venue
Visitors wanting to relive the thrill of Tokyo 2020 can reserve a spot on a tour of Japan’s New National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics. The tour takes participants to the observation deck on the fourth level of the stadium, which commands a view of the entire venue, and also offers a taste of what it is like to be an athlete with access to the field, track, and even locker rooms and interview areas—normally out of bounds to members of the public. Other stops on the tour include a display of torches used to carry the Olympic flame, medal podiums, and a wall featuring Olympians’ autographs.
A member of the stadium publicity team pointed out that as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Olympics and Paralympics to be held without spectators, only a select number of people have been able to see the inside of the stadium thus far. “We want people to use this opportunity to see the stands and interior of the stadium, and to imagine to the thrill of being an athlete at the games.”
Tours are held several times each day, excluding days when athletic competitions or other events are scheduled, and reservations can be booked online. Up to 100 people are able to join each 30-minute session, with the total daily capacity set at around 1,000 people. The tours will be held until the end of March 2024.
Currently, reservations are only open to individuals, but there are plans to extend the tours to large groups, including schools. The tours are expected to be popular with overseas visitor once COVID-19 restrictions on inbound tourism are relaxed. A PR officer commented that “many people around the world were disappointed not to be able to attend the games. We hope overseas visitors will take the opportunity to visit and appreciate the Japanese feel of the stadium with its extensive use of wood.”
New National Stadium Tours
- Official website (Japanese only): https://kokuritu-tours.jp/
- Address: 10-1 Kasumigaoka, Shinjuku, Tokyo
- Getting there: Five minutes’ walk from both Sendagaya and Shinanomachi Stations on the JR Sōbu Line, one minute from Kokuritsu-Kyōgijō Station on the Toei Ōedo Line, or nine minutes from Gaienmae on the Tokyo Metro Ginza Line
- Hours: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm (start and finish times may vary)
- Admission: ¥1,400 for adults, ¥800 for high school students and younger
