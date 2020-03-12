Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Shizunai Nijukken Road (Hokkaidō)

Some 2,200 ezoyamazakura and other varieties line both sides of Shizunai Nijukken Road for 7 kilometers—the longest stretch of sakuras in Japan. Nijukken (20 ken) refers to the width of the road and is equivalent to around 36 meters.