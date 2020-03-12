Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Ashino Park (Aomori)

Travel

Photos of Ashino Park often feature a Tsugaru Railway train making its way through the park under a canopy of light pink petals. The park is one of Aomori’s best hanami spots and is crowded with visitors during Golden Week.
  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Literary giant Dazai Osamu, who was born and grew up near the park, often spent his time as a child playing there, and the former Ashinokōen Station building appears in his novel, Tsugaru. With a bronze statue of the writer and the Dazai Osamu Literary Monument, Ashino Park is a popular destination for literature fans.

Ashino Park (Aomori)

  • Varieties: Somei yoshino, satozakura, etc.
  • No. of trees: 1,500
  • When: Late April to early May
  • Hours: Open 24 hrs.
  • Admission: Free
  • Address: Ashino, Kanagi-chō, Goshogawara-shi, Aomori
  • Website: Aomori Prefectural Government (Ashino Park)

Nearby hanami sites

Near Ashino Park

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Goshogawara City.)

Aomori sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots Goshogawara cherry blossoms in Japan