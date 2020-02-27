Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Mobara Park (Chiba)
Guideto JapanTravel
Mobara Park, with 2,850 somei yoshino and other cherry trees, was built utilizing the hills, pond, and other features of the natural terrain. Many hanami lovers flock to the park during the cherry blossom festival each year, when the sakuras around the large pond are in full bloom.
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
The sakura festival features a range of events, from wadaiko performances and pop concerts to a bazaar and flea market. The sakuras take on a dreamlike quality when they are lit up at night. Incidentally, the park is adjacent to the exclusive Mobara Country Club, where US President Donald Trump played golf with Prime Minister Abe Shinzō in May 2019.
Mobara Park (Chiba)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, etc.
- No. of trees: 2,850
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: 1325-1 Takashi, Mobara-shi, Chiba
- Website: Chiba Prefectural Tourism and Local Products Association
Nearby hanami sites
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Mobara City.)
sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots Chiba cherry blossoms in Japan Mobara