Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Mobara Park (Chiba)

Guideto Japan

Mobara Park, with 2,850 somei yoshino and other cherry trees, was built utilizing the hills, pond, and other features of the natural terrain. Many hanami lovers flock to the park during the cherry blossom festival each year, when the sakuras around the large pond are in full bloom.

English

日本語

简体字

繁體字

Français

Español

العربية

Русский