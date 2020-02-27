Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Izumi Nature Park (Chiba)

Guideto Japan

Among the cherry trees at Izumi Nature Park are around 100 somei yoshino that were moved here when the Imperial Stock Farm was forced to relocate due to the construction of Narita International Airport. The park’s spacious lawn, surrounded by stunning sakuras, is a popular picnic destinations for families and school groups.

