Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Izumi Nature Park (Chiba)
Guideto JapanTravel
Among the cherry trees at Izumi Nature Park are around 100 somei yoshino that were moved here when the Imperial Stock Farm was forced to relocate due to the construction of Narita International Airport. The park’s spacious lawn, surrounded by stunning sakuras, is a popular picnic destinations for families and school groups.
Izumi Nature Park, located in the rolling Hokusō Plateau, is home to many animals and plants and is a great place to enjoy the natural environment throughout the year. The park attracts large crowds in both the spring and fall, as its autumn colors are just as beautiful as the cherry blossoms. New facilities were built in 2018, including a treetop ride at Forest Adventure Chiba and a camping ground with barbeque grills.
Izumi Nature Park (Chiba)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, shidarezakura, yamazakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 1,500
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: 108 Noro-chō, Wakaba-ku, Chiba
- Website: Chiba Prefectural Tourism and Local Products Association
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Chiba City Wakaba Greenery Office.)
