Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kinugasayama Park (Kanagawa)

Travel

Kinugasayama Park was built in 1907 as a memorial for soldiers who died in the Russo-Japanese War; 2,000 cherry trees were planted, making it one of the best blossom-viewing sites in Kanagawa Prefecture. A hiking trail leads from the park to 242-meter Mount Ōgusu, the tallest peak on the Miura Peninsula.
The park is particularly popular during the sakura festival, held each year when the cherries are in bloom. Near the park are the ruins of Kinugasa Castle, a yamajiro that takes advantage of the hilly topography built in the early eleventh-century.

Kinugasayama Park (Kanagawa)

  • Varieties: Somei yoshino, shidarezakura, yamazakura
  • No. of trees: 2,000
  • When: Late March to early April
  • Hours: Open 24 hrs.
  • Admission: Free
  • Address: 4-922 Koyabe, Yokosuka-shi, Kanagawa
  • Website: Yokosuka City

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Yokosuka City.)

