Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kinugasayama Park (Kanagawa)
Guideto JapanTravel
Kinugasayama Park was built in 1907 as a memorial for soldiers who died in the Russo-Japanese War; 2,000 cherry trees were planted, making it one of the best blossom-viewing sites in Kanagawa Prefecture. A hiking trail leads from the park to 242-meter Mount Ōgusu, the tallest peak on the Miura Peninsula.
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
The park is particularly popular during the sakura festival, held each year when the cherries are in bloom. Near the park are the ruins of Kinugasa Castle, a yamajiro that takes advantage of the hilly topography built in the early eleventh-century.
Kinugasayama Park (Kanagawa)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, shidarezakura, yamazakura
- No. of trees: 2,000
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: 4-922 Koyabe, Yokosuka-shi, Kanagawa
- Website: Yokosuka City
Nearby hanami sites
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Yokosuka City.)
sakura Top 100 Cherry Blossom Spots Kanagawa cherry blossoms in Japan Yokosuka