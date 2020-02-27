Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Kinugasayama Park (Kanagawa)

Guideto Japan

Kinugasayama Park was built in 1907 as a memorial for soldiers who died in the Russo-Japanese War; 2,000 cherry trees were planted, making it one of the best blossom-viewing sites in Kanagawa Prefecture. A hiking trail leads from the park to 242-meter Mount Ōgusu, the tallest peak on the Miura Peninsula.

