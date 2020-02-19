Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Takada Park (Niigata)

Guideto Japan

Takada Park is home to 4,000 cherry trees, which are lit up at night with 3,000 lanterns when they are in full bloom, the petals reflected in the moat creating a scene of exquisite beauty. The park is thus known as one of the three best yozakura spots in the country.

