Cherry Blossoms

Japan’s Top 100 Blossoms: Takada Park (Niigata)

Travel

Takada Park is home to 4,000 cherry trees, which are lit up at night with 3,000 lanterns when they are in full bloom, the petals reflected in the moat creating a scene of exquisite beauty. The park is thus known as one of the three best yozakura spots in the country.
The park is built on the former site of Takada Castle and hosts an annual cherry blossom festival. The sakuras here can be traced to the 2,200 trees planted on the grounds of the former castle in 1909 by a group of war veterans. The trees were blooming beautifully in five years’ time, and since 1917, members of the public have been allowed onto the grounds. Today, the festival has become a symbol of spring in Niigata, attracting visitors from near and far with 300 street stalls serving a variety of foods and drinks.

Takada Park (Niigata)

  • Varieties: Somei yoshino, shidarezakura
  • No. of trees: 4,000
  • When: Mid-April
  • Hours: Open 24 hrs.
  • Admission: Free
  • Address: 44-1 Motoshiro-chō, Jōetsu-shi, Niigata
  • Website: Niigata Prefecture Tourism Association

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Jōetsu Tourism Convention Association.)

